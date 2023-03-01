Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church in Silver Creek recently held a debt payoff celebration to commemorate the completion of its most recent capital project.
"Becoming debt free will open more opportunities to increase our investment in missions and capital improvements to our facilities," said Senior Pastor Phillip May. "We are also prepared for future growth. The church acquired more land, and the site is now 45 acres."
Established in 1856, the church began a series of capital campaigns to grow its facilities and offerings. Each of the campaigns were voted on unanimously by the congregation.
About 22 years ago, we began our first capital campaign to raise $2.4 million for that facility. Our theme was: “Not equal gifts, but equal sacrifices.” That first campaign led to the opening of the new worship center.
Later, the church remodeled the old worship building into a children’s building named “Creation Station.” The church paid cash in the amount of $350,000. The Awana game room and education facility cost $1.8 million.
"Today, we also remember those who gave, the ones who contributed and others who have gone home to be with the Lord," he said. "All who participated have a special part in the history God has made possible in this place."
While servicing the three capital campaigns, Pleasant Valley South has continued to be a leader in giving to the Cooperative Program of the Southern Baptist Convention, the Georgia Baptist Mission Board and the local Floyd County Baptist Association. The debt could have been retired before now, however the church chose to continue strong mission giving.
May said the celebration service is a reminder of what God will do through His people when they follow His vision.
For more information about Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church and its ministries, please visit the church’s website at www.pvsbc.org.