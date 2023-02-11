I don’t remember ever seeing my grandmother smile. I don’t remember her ever having a kind or loving word for anyone. I used to wonder if it was that which pushed my grandfather to have an affair. I still wonder if it was my grandfather’s affair that led my mother to hate my grandfather.
As an adult I began to see that each of them was in pain. My grandmother suffered from depression. My grandfather felt defeated and my mother felt betrayed. Pain is like a particularly virulent infection that first infects, then spreads, then mutates and re-infects.
Some days, too many days, the world is so full of pain that it makes me wonder if the whole universe is ready to fracture from the weight of that pain. Physical, spiritual, emotional, relational. If you’re paying the least bit of attention, you’ll see it too. This week the earth herself seemed to be heaving in pain from Turkey to New York as the earth’s crust cracked under the pressure. I wonder how on earth Jesus bore and continues to bear this dreadful pain of the world.
As followers of Jesus, we should be in the pain relief business. Instead, we seem to be altogether too happy to help heap on the pain others bear. We push down, push out, isolate, ignore. We bear grudges, we withhold resources. We sin, even as we feel we are sinned upon.
In his very first sermon (Matthew 5-7) Jesus addresses this tendency for pain to spread like a virulent infection from one person to another, to mutate and re-infect ad infinitum. Here, Jesus begins to set down some ways of living that help relieve the pain of the world: tend to the relationships around you, even the difficult ones! This is how I want you to conduct yourself in these matters. If you enter your place of worship and, about to make an offering, you suddenly remember a grudge a friend has against you, abandon your offering, leave immediately, go to this friend and make things right. Then and only then, come back and work things out with God. Or say you’re out on the street and an old enemy accosts you. Don’t lose a minute. Make the first move; make things right with him. (Matthew 5.26-27, MSG).
As you make your way through this first sermon Jesus preached you’ll see how it consistently points to relationships: Don’t call people names. Don’t grab hold of that which is not yours. Don’t make empty promises. And yes, even love your enemies. Later on in his ministry Jesus reminds his disciples that keeping the law of God is not a checklist of do’s and don’ts — it’s about relationships rooted in love. Love God. Love your neighbors. These are the two greatest commands, this is what all the law and the prophets point to.
As you move around the community this week, how about hand out a bit of pain relief. Lavish some love and care on the relationships of your life. Love your neighbors. And yes, even your enemies.