One of the most valuable tools that we have at our disposal as Christians is prayer.
When we have problems, crises, and even when things are well and we have peace, there are many things we can do. The best one is to pray.
Prayer is communication between man and God. Man reaches up and God reaches down. Imperfection cries out to perfection. Weakness looks up to strength. The soul of humanity interacts with the divine tribunal and says, “help me.”
Even our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, while on earth, spent much time praying to his Father in Heaven. Prayer may take place in the synagogue, a church, a temple, or in the streets, but perhaps the most powerful way to communicate with God comes when you are in the privacy of your own space at home.
Prayer can be an expression of thanksgiving, a confession of sin and guilt with a request of forgiveness, or an intercession on behalf of others: our leaders, those who are sick, and yes, even our enemies. Anytime, anywhere, whatever the concern — we ought to always pray.
The Prophet Jeremiah, who when suffering in prison, told God’s People, the Israelites, what they did not want to hear. They were told to surrender to the Babylonians as punishment for not worshipping their God who had delivered them from slavery.
Jeremiah had done what he was told to do and was now in prison, feeling alone, deserted and defeated. Then, God came to him with these words, “Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and shew thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not” (Jeremiah 33:3).
Prayer is commanded, God said to Jeremiah. We are not merely counselled or recommended to pray, but rather bidden to pray. What a precious privilege it is to be able to go before the throne of grace and how we miss blessings upon blessings when we do not pray.
The second particle of truth is God’s words, “I will answer thee.”
We ought not to tolerate for one minute the grievous thought that God will not answer prayer. There is nothing too hard for our God who has glory, majesty, dominion and power and shows loving kindness unto all. He is slow to anger and always quick to forgive. He is our great God, who would not even spare his only begotten son, but rather sent him a ransom to ensure a way for us to live forever.
If ever there was a time to pray, now it the time. In this season of a pandemic virus, the loss of loved ones, political and racial divide, loss of jobs, the breakdown of the family unit, and the stress and anxiety of all these things, what is our resolve?
Let us P.U.S.H. — Pray Until Something Happens. Let Rome truly be that One Community United where city leaders, pastors, the church community, and families stand united in praying daily. Whether we are red, blue, black, white or brown, let us pray until we get closer to the idea that we are the United States of America, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.
Praying is declaring, “In God We Trust,” and we know our God will show us great and mighty things.