Take a glimpse at today’s news headlines and you will see that the world is in turmoil. Check your social feed and you will find a post about some serious concern in our community.
Global warming is real, across the world there are tremendous forest fires, floods or droughts. Inflation is currently eating away at our incomes, straining our economy. Russia has started a war in Eastern Europe that has been brutal, costing innocent men, women and children their lives. Meanwhile, in our nation the use of guns has led to mass shootings like never before.Many are concerned about safe schools for our children. The COVID-19 variants and Monkeypox virus have made us very cautious about a new lifestyle. And many loved ones and friends have died in recent years.
Some people wonder where is God when the world is in trouble? In times like this, it is common for people to either blame God or decide that there is no God, or wonder if God cares to help us. However, somewhere down the line we must take some blame and responsibility for what is happening in this world.“Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap” (Galatians 6:7). Could it be that we have brought these things upon ourselves?
The Bible is full of examples of God showing His unconditional love for us. Maybe the question should be not “Where is God” but where is man in His relationship with God?
I have found the solution to the pollution for what Satan brings against us to destroy our peace and joy. Embrace the following scripture and seek understanding of how we should live in such a troubled chaotic world.
“Rejoice in the Lord alway: and again I say, Rejoice. Let your moderation be known unto all men. The Lord is at hand. Be careful for nothing; but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things. Those things, which ye have both learned, and received, and heard, and seen in me, do: and the God of peace shall be with you” (Philippians 4:4-9).
Pastor Tony Evans explained it this way. He declared that his favorite R& B group growing up was the Temptations. One of his favorite songs was “My Girl.” He declared he did not know it then, but that song would come to mean more to him in later life than he could imagine.
“I got sunshine on a cloudy day; when it’s cold outside, I’ve got the month of May. Well, I guess you say what can make me feel this way, My girl.” Now as he got older, he changed one word in that song that made his life better even in the worst of times. “I got sunshine on a cloudy day; when it’s cold outside, I’ve got the month of May. Well, I guess you say, what can make me feel this way, My God, My God, My God, I’m talking about My God.”
Yes, My God, Our God can help us overcome any and all anxieties and worries. For it is written in the Scriptures.