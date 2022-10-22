I don’t think anyone will disagree with me when I say that the church is going through some changing times. Some say we are living in the last days, but remember no one knows the exact time of Jesus’ return for His Church but God, the Father. One thing that is evident is Apostasy. Apostasy is defined as a falling away from God by those who have confessed their belief in God. It is a willful departure and rebellion against Christianity.
Then, there is Christian diversity like never before. There are now 49 versions of the Bible. Some certainly give us better understanding of God’s word, but other versions imply you can live almost any kind of lifestyle apparently with no repentance while some imply truth is whatever you think it is. Now, is it easier to throw stones and blame others for Christianity’s disappearing impact, or take a hard look at ourselves and start showing the world a new way to live.
Let us all strive to grow stronger as Christians. We must know our primary purpose for being here on earth. Therefore, that could really be the question of all times, “what is your primary purpose?”
Everything has a primary purpose, and when it ceases to fulfill its purpose, it is useless.
When Jesus was asked, “Which is the great commandment in the law? He went straight to the heart of our primary purpose. Jesus said unto him, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the Law and the Prophets” (Matthew 22:37-40).
So what is our Primary Purpose? It is to love.
And this type of love is Agape love which means it is God’s unconditional love. The word love is mentioned 310 times in the KJV of the Bible. “Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God; and every one that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God. He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love” (1 John 4:7-8).
The Apostle Paul explains it like this: Love is patient, suffers long, and is kind; love does not envy. Love is not arrogant or rude. Love does not think evil, neither rejoices in iniquity; rather love rejoices in truth. Love bares all things, believes all things, and never gives up in hoping for the best. Love endures all things and love never fails.
In the 18th Century in India, the late Bishop of Madras was visiting Travancore. There was introduced to him a little slave girl called “The Child Apostle.” She had won this title by the zeal with which she talked of Christ to others. Her quiet, steady persistence in this had won several converts to Christ. But she had suffered persecution too brutal to relate. When she was introduced to the Bishop, her face, neck and arms were disfigured and scarred by stripes and blows. As he looked at her, the good man’s eyes filled, and he said, “My child, how could you bear this?” She looked up at him in surprise and said, “Don’t you love to suffer for Christ, sir?”
I agree with the words of the song Diana Ross sang decades ago, “What the world needs now is love, sweet love; it’s the only thing that there is just too little of.”
Let us give the world love.