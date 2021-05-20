We are indeed living in some difficult, stressful and uncertain days the likes of which we have never seen before.
All over the world there seems to be trouble. People are hurting and suffering, and perhaps even some Christians are asking — God where are you?
But, may I remind you that the God we serve is omnipotent, omniscient and omnipresent. He is all-powerful and all-knowing. He sees all, and is everywhere at the same time. Most important, God loves us and has a plan for our lives.
Jesus Christ died on the cross that we might be forgiven of our sins, and gain eternal life. He has promised never to leave us nor to forsake us. Regardless as to what it looks like, remember we walk by faith. Jesus conquered sin, death, hell and the grave so that we can be more than conquerors. All that He asks of us is that as He loves us, we love one another and do what He has called us to do.
“And Jesus answered him, The first of all the commandments is, Hear, O Israel; The Lord our God is one Lord: And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength: this is the first commandment. And the second is like, namely this, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. There is none other commandment greater than these” (Mark 12:29-31).
Might it be that much of the troubles we see in this world is a result of the decisions mankind makes? From the beginning of time, God set in order that we be humble and worship Him for the life He has given us. However, one angel, Lucifer, became proud and wanted to be God. Eventually, he and a third of the angels stood in opposition to God, their creator.
The sad part is that this spirit is in the atmosphere to tempt us even until this day. Many people put pride, money and their desires for the things of this world above serving God. In the final analysis, there are but two kinds of people: the righteous of God or the wicked of evil. It is neither Jew nor Gentile, Protestant nor Catholic, Black nor White, or even Republican or Democrat.
In these days and times, there are warning signs that we can get right with God and be blessed and highly favored. History had borne abundant witness to the fact that “Whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap” (Galatians 6:7).
Remember the story of the man walking on the sea with Jesus. They talked, laughed, and even played step by step on the ocean front. But, within a few minutes there came a blistering storm and the wind and rain increased. The man felt all alone and looked down and saw only one set of footprints as he walked in the storm. He cried out to the Lord, but there seemed to be no answer. When the storm subsided, the man cried out to Jesus: Where are you? Why did you leave me?
Finally, he heard the voice of Jesus say, “I was not only with you my brother, but in the storm I was carrying you. Those were my foot prints that you saw in the storm.” Therefore, our walk through life with God is a victory lap.