There is a sense that we never leave school. The whole of life is a campus in which we are being trained and fitted for eternity. At the same time, the Scriptures make it clear that adult life is largely determined by the way a child is schooled. This brings to light the importance of parenthood, for as fathers and mothers, we determine the direction and destiny of our children.
With this in mind, we need to examine afresh the principles involved in parenting our children. There is a quote that states: “Our Children are a gift from God. What you do with them is our gift back to God”.
It is said that there are now 8 billion-plus people on the planet earth and not a one of us is the same. I believe God has a plan for all individuals before their birth, and that He gave us the parents we had or did not have to reach that goal. I did not have both parents in my life; but God placed teachers, preachers and coaches in my life to mentor me and to help me to find and fulfill my destiny.
The Psalmist has declared, “I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well” (Psalm 139:14).
The context of this verse is the incredible nature of our physical bodies. The human body is the most complex and unique organism in the world and that complexity and uniqueness speaks volumes about the mind of its Creator. Every aspect of the body, down to the tiniest microscopic cell, reveals that it is fearfully and wonderfully made. Like nothing else God created, Genesis 9:6 declares we are made in the image of God.
It is amazing to live in the presence of God, and ultimately to live with Him in Heaven. We must remember to be humble, loving, and honest as children. Now, as we grow up, we must learn how not just to survive, but also to thrive in this world. We must learn to love God as He loves us, and learn to love our neighbor as we love ourselves. We must work, enjoy life, but not yield to ungodly temptations.
How does a child grow up to be an adult yet have a child like character and spirit? Proverbs 22:6 declares: “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” The Bible analyzes this word “train” in a threefold manner. In its context, training includes and involves demonstration, education, and discipline. This starts at home with the parents. We must first set the right examples, teach them what is good, valuable, and right. Then, when necessary, correct them when they stray away from what they have been taught. This could be a spanking, or some other form of punishment but always spending quality time interacting with them. We must lead them into the saving grace of Jesus Christ.
Dr. George W. Truett said: “To know the will of God is the greatest knowledge. To do the will of God is the greatest achievement. The will of God is not always easy, but it is always right.”
One of the most heartwarming commercials on television pictured a mother in tears. When asked why, she said to her husband, “Our son called (long distance) today.” Her husband asked if anything was wrong. When she replied in the negative, he inquired, “Well, why are you crying? Why did he call?” Smiling through her tears, she answered, “He said, ‘I just called to tell you that I love you, Mom.”
Let our children be our first priority; only then can they be a blessing to us and society.