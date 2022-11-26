“Therefore, stay awake!” We read this admonition in the Gospel of Matthew as we begin to travel down a path to a greater understanding of, a more authentic love for, and a deeper communion with our God.
And it starts with staying awake. Wonderful advice as we begin our Advent preparation.
We are encouraged to be ready for the coming of the son of man, to be on alert, to be watchful and to be awake. This applies to Jesus’s return at the end of time, when all will be fulfilled. It’s not unlike the idea we hear from time to time — live every day as if it were your last.
It’s hard to argue with that sentiment, since not one of us knows when our life might end, or when Jesus might return. And so we continually make sure we are always ready and that we won’t be caught spiritually by surprise. It seems to be a wise and prudent way to look at things.
We are given this holy season not simply to remember something from long ago, nor for us to just contemplate something that might only happen far into the future. Rather, this season is about getting ready for God to come to us at this moment in our lives. It is for God to break into our world and hearts in this time and place and for God to surprise us in ways we can’t even imagine, on his terms and as he sees fit.
Advent is a chance for us to open wide our hearts and minds and souls to welcome God. It is that chance to be ready to receive God’s grace each and every day. The fact that Jesus tells us to stay awake means that falling asleep might be one of the greatest dangers in the spiritual life, one of the things that gets in the way of God getting to us.
Yet, spiritual drowsiness doesn’t sound that bad does it?
I know I don’t really think about it that often, that’s the truth. Maybe it’s because we don’t really know what we are missing and therefore can’t really lament what might have been. It’s a little like if we had never heard about the Grand Canyon, and found ourselves driving past it at a short distance, oblivious to what was right around the corner.
The spiritual life can be a lot like that, if we are not careful. If we never expect God to come to us, we won’t knowingly encounter him. If we don’t expect a grace-filled moment right around the corner, we are sure to miss it. If we don’t expect to be more tomorrow than we are today, we won’t be. And if we don’t think God wants to dwell within us, we’ll never hear him knocking.
And so, let’s not waste this Advent Sseason. Rather, let’s spend this time awaiting our God who wants nothing more than to break into our world and into our individual lives, changing absolutely everything for the better. Do we believe it? Do we really? If we don’t we’re almost certainly going to be sleeping during the best part. So let’s do our best to make sure that doesn’t happen. Best wishes to you and yours for a blessed Advent!