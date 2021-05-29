What are the gifts, or special talents, that are within each of us? Think for a moment.
When we talk about each of us having different gifts, we’re really talking about various abilities and attributes. We’re talking about the practical kinds of things that help us navigate the day-to-day aspects of our world. In that sense, it is true to say that no one has all the gifts.
Some are intellectually gifted and some are musically gifted. Some are great with words and some are great at math and science. Some have great athletic ability and some have great intuition and some have winning personalities and some have an inner drive to excel. Those are just a few of the gifts that each of has in different combinations and to differing degrees.
But what about those other things: the God-like things?
Isn’t it possible that each of us has them all? Maybe the real question is whether or not it is possible that each of has SEEDS of all those things, even the ones we can barely see, even the ones that seem so small that we presume them to be absent.
What if they are there nonetheless? Sacred scripture speaks about the mustard seed, a tiny seed that grows into the largest of plants. If you look at a mustard seed it’s hard to imagine that it can become anything. It’s just a speck that is seemingly lifeless.
But it isn’t lifeless, it’s dormant and waiting for the right circumstances, the right environment to grow beyond what anyone would expect. It’s like us.
The living God poised to come alive within us in ways we could never expect, in ways that might even astonish us, the seeds of God-like things.
Are you good at holding grudges? There are the seeds of a forgiving person within you, waiting to come alive. Do you cling to your money and possessions? There are the seeds of a generous person within you, waiting to grow and grow and grow some more. Do you like to gossip and put people down? There are the seeds of an understanding and compassionate person within you, waiting to develop and blossom. Do you have a tough time telling the truth? There are the seeds of an honest person within you, waiting to be given a chance to become something beautiful.
All these things are there, even if we can’t see them, even if we think that God somehow didn’t sow them within us. They’re not absent. They are waiting and hopeful and even confident that there will come a time when they will become a big, visible, life-giving part of who we are.
But it will never happen if we don’t believe it. If we convince ourselves that patience really isn’t our thing or generosity really isn’t our thing or compassion really isn’t our thing or love or forgiveness or mercy or honesty or any other good thing we can think of isn’t really our thing.
My friends, the seeds are there. Will we keep them waiting? Or will we water them through an openness to God’s grace, an openness to be the beautiful creation that God wants us to be? God is patient, so he will wait. That much is true. But let’s not make Him wait, let’s nurture those seeds today!