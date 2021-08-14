In his book The Genesis of Ethics,, Rabbi Burton Visotzky writes about the ethics of life together on display in the biblical book of Genesis: “Read simply, in fact, Genesis is an ugly little soap opera about a dysfunctional family. Four generations of that family dynasty are charted, their foibles exposed and all the dirty laundry, as it were, hung out in public for millions to see. It is a story about rape, incest, murder, deception, brute force, sex, and blood lust … When we read of the dysfunctional family with strong lust and murderous intentions, we recognize that it is our family — although we may be reluctant to admit this revelation out loud.”
There’s one particular story that is “sitting with” me right now given our national mood: the story of Cain and Abel. You may remember it: Adam and Eve are cast out of the Garden of Eden and, though Garden life ended for them, life did not end. They had two sons, Cain and Abel.
One day, in a fit of rage or jealousy or just a quickly erupting tantrum when it appears God is playing favorites, Cain murders his brother Abel. God asks Cain “Where is Abel your brother?” “How should I know?” answers Cain. “Am I my brother’s keeper?”
God is not being disingenuous in asking Cain “where is Abel.” God knew exactly what Cain had done, but he gave Cain the opportunity to confess, to be honest with God and himself about what he had done. Introspection was not Cain’s strong suit.
Because he did not act as his brother’s keeper, Cain is sentenced to be a homeless wanderer on Earth. “My punishment is too much,” Cain complains to God. “If you make me a homeless wanderer, I’ll always be the stranger, never accepted, and eventually someone is going to murder me.” “Don’t worry, Cain, I will put my mark on you.” We usually think of the “Mark of Cain” as a sort of Scarlet Letter – a mark of sinfulness. It may be, but it is also a mark of mercy. In spite of the fact that Cain killed his brother Abel, God grants him mercy.
This is a story with lots of theological depth and complexity, much of which leaves me with a queasy stomach – like many of the Genesis stories. As Burton Visotzky notes, the depth and complexities in these stories left to us in Holy Writ confront us with our own failures. They leave us with our own night time wrestling matches with God and ourselves.
God still speaks to us through these stories. God invites us to think about how the entire community is affected and infected when we are so absorbed with ourselves we refuse to be our brothers’ keeper. These stories invite us to be honest with God and ourselves about our own role in the dysfunction that surrounds us. God invites us to be merciful as God is merciful, even to the one who refuses to be his or her brothers keeper.