On Easter several churches are getting together to host a drive in service at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.
"In these current times, Easter has to look different this year! In an effort to adhere to local, state and federal ordnances. The community is coming together to offer a unique opportunity to gather as the church to celebrate a risen Savior, while still maintaining social distancing," a press release stated.
The community is invited to drive in at the fairgrounds, park, stay in their cars and worship together. The 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services will be identical, so the community has two service times to choose from. Both Drive-in Easter services will also be broadcast live on 99.5 FM and 1360 AM.
The community churches and partners making the Drive-in Easter experience possible include: LIFE Church, West Rome Baptist Church, Cornerstone Church, Hollywood Baptist, Renovation Church, Rome Radio Partners, Floyd Sheriff’s Department, Coosa Valley Fair Association and the Exchange Club of Rome.
For more information, please visit www.thechurchesofrome.com