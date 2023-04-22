SUWANEE — In a culture where restlessness is the norm, the Barna Group’s latest survey provides some good news for church leaders:
Nearly seven in 10 Christians say it is “mostly true” or “very true” that they are satisfied with their churches.
Barna, a research organization that monitors cultural and religious trends in America, called that "an encouraging finding."
“Every church has its share of unhappy people, and sometimes, their feedback can drown out other voices,” Barna said.
Levi Skipper, lead strategist for the Georgia Baptist Mission Board’s church strengthening team, said he’s not surprised by the finding because Christians love a place where they can come together to be engaged, equipped and empowered.
“People are hungry for biblical teaching in a world gone mad,” Skipper said. “It’s almost like they want to be reminded that they’re not the ones losing their minds in this crazy culture. Biblical preaching plays a vital role in creating that sense of satisfaction that Barna is talking about.”
Barna also found that Christians look forward to meeting in person. In fact, 40% of Christians surveyed said they would be unlikely to attend a church if the Internet became the sole gathering place.
Following the onset of COVID-19, online worship became the norm for most churches. When the pandemic took hold in the spring of 2020, 96% of pastors told Barna they had begun online services.
“However, this may not be seen as desirable, compared to gathering in person in a physical church,” Barna said. “Christians overwhelmingly favor in-person interactions.”
Seven in 10 Christians feel strongly that children’s ministries and compassion ministries are most meaningful when done in person.
Barna’s findings about positive attitudes toward church could provide encouragement to discouraged pastors, only 52 percent of whom feel “very satisfied” with their jobs in the post-COVID world.
Founded in Washington, DC in 1822 by legendary Baptist leader Luther Rice, The Christian Index is the nation’s oldest continuously published religious newspaper.