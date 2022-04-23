Scripture tells us of doubting Thomas, who would not believe the person before him was Jesus until he himself put his hand in the wounded side of Jesus.
But let us look more closely at Jesus and the disciples in this encounter. I’m hoping that we can see a little bit of ourselves in them, or at least see a little bit of the people we want to become.
First, the disciples: They tried their best to convince Thomas. They wanted him to believe what they had come to believe, what they had experienced. But their hands were tied because they only had words. All they could do was “tell” Thomas over and over what had happened, what they had seen.
But their words could only get them so far. Someone had to show him. Of course, that person was Jesus. He was the only one who could actually show Thomas the wounds his wounds in this situation. Jesus is the one who provided Thomas with the evidence he needed, the evidence that allowed him to cry out in faith “My Lord and my God!”
Can we do the same? You see, we’re pretty good at the talking part. Many of us like telling people things. We like telling them what we know, telling them when they are wrong, telling them what they should do and telling them what they should think, telling them how they have to vote, even at times telling them how to pray.
But do we ever show them? Do we ever try to model for them what it means to live a life of faithful discipleship?
Do we show them a life of love and kindness and generosity and humility and mercy? Do we actually give them the evidence they need to recognize that God is alive and well and at work in us and others, evidence of the positive difference faith makes in our lives? Or are words all we have to offer?
There are all sorts of reasons as to why some people believe a lot, some a little, and some not at all. But a significant reason as to why some struggle to believe, maybe the most significant, is because there often aren’t enough people in their world radiating God’s love. There aren’t enough people in their world living hopeful, joyful lives. There are not enough people in their world shining the light of Christ into every dark corner.
There are often lots of talkers — that much is true — and they are often us. But sadly, at times, there seems to be far fewer of those who show that love. There are far fewer people willing to actually pick up the instrument of faith, and play the music that just might get that light bulb to go off in the minds and hearts of all who just need a little evidence to believe. And hopefully that evidence will lead them and, of course, us to be able to exclaim along with Thomas “My Lord and my God!”
This day, and each day forward, may our actions be guided by our desire to model our faithful discipleship, to be examples of faith for all of the doubting Thomases and Thomasinas that we encounter in our daily travels.