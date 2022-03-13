I can’t stop. I find myself “doom scrolling” on Twitter needing to see the latest on the war in Ukraine. There I see children walking untold miles on their own with phone numbers written on their hands. I see stories of children being sent to school with their blood type taped to their backs. I see a train platform with empty strollers waiting for infants and young children to arrive seeking refuge. I see an eight year old girl killed by a mortar attack and hear about a six-year old who died of dehydration when Kharkiv was cut off from supplies that sustain life.
The weight of it becomes so heavy I must put it down. But letting it go for even a little bit feels like abandoning those who cannot put it down because they are living it. I can’t find words to pray so I turn to Lamentations.
An ancient translation of Lamentations names 6th century prophet Jeremiah as the book’s author: “And it came to pass, after Israel was taken captive and Jerusalem made desolate, that Jeremiah sat weeping, and lamented this lamentation over Jerusalem and said…”
1:7 Jerusalem remembers, in the days of her affliction and wandering, all the precious things that were hers in days of old. When her people fell into the hand of the foe, and there was no one to help her, the foe looked on mocking over her downfall…
11 All her people groan as they search for bread; they trade their treasures for food to revive their strength.
2:21 The young and the old are lying on the ground in the streets; my young women and my young men have fallen by the sword…
5:1 Remember, O Lord, what has befallen us; Our inheritance has been turned over to strangers, our homes to aliens. We have become orphans, fatherless; our mothers are like widows.
Lamentations 1:7,11, 2:21, 5.1ff (NRSV)
Kathleen O’Connor, a seminary professor of mine, writes of Lamentations: “for survivors of civil wars, destroyed cities, and genocides, for refugees, and for those who subsist in famine and destitute poverty, the poetry [of Lamentations] mirrors reality with frightening exactitude…for the sake of the world over… these things demand lamentation” [Lamentations and the Tears of the World, Orbis, February 19, 2015].
The “word on the street” is that if this war goes on more than a few weeks, Americans will lose interest. If the cost to us becomes readily noticeable — e.g. rising gas prices — then we Americans will disengage. If we forget, if we turn our backs, who will tell their truth? Who will reach out to help them?
I have determined that throughout Lent, I will read Lamentations. This pain-expressing poetry prayer is a reminder to me that (as O’Connor expresses it) such suffering is unspeakable because profound pain destroys victims’ capacity for speech…and further isolates them in their pain…truth-telling is an act of survival, because it affirms the humanity of victims.”
Isn’t this the work of the church? To stand in the place where the pain of the world is greatest and intercede with prayer, as Jeremiah did for his people. Won’t you join me in this practice of lament?