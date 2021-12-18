It is indeed the most wonderful time of the year, the Christmas Season. You will not find the word Christmas in the Bible, but Christmas means that Christ masked himself in flesh to come into this world.
Jesus Christ, the son of God, was God in the flesh so that He could live among His people to experience life as we do with our ups and downs, sufferings and pain and in the process teach us how to live and enjoy life on earth. But first and foremost, Jesus came into this world to redeem us of our sins.
“And in the same region there were shepherds out in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And an angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were filled with great fear. And the angel said to them, “Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be a sign for you: you will find a baby wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger” (Luke 2:2-12).
All the sins of mankind Jesus bore on the cross and with His crucifixion, He washed away all our sins. When He rose from the dead with all power in His hands, He had processed the keys to death. For this reason, we do not have to fear death. The grave simply becomes a resting place for decaying bodies until He comes back and restores the body of our restful spirit. God’s Christmas message to us offers such a solution. The Savior whose birth we celebrate was to be named Jesus, meaning “Jehovah saves” for He would save His people from their sins. All He asks of us is that we believe and accept Him as our Lord and Savior.
Yet, it seems that during this season we celebrate everything with Christ being the least of them. Consider the legend of Santa Claus which was inspired by a Saint Nicholas who live 270 AD — 343 AD during the time of the Roman Empire. Saint Nicholas was the patron saint of sailors, merchants, archers, repentant thieves, children, brewers, pawnbrokers, unmarried people, and students in various cities and countries around Europe. His legendary habit of secret gift-giving gave rise to the traditional model of Santa Claus. The real St. Nicholas glorified God all through the year. However, St. Nicholas or the fictional Santa Claus should not come before Jesus Christ. We must put Christ back in Christmas. The four weeks before Christmas Day is called the Advent Season. Each Sunday represents what Jesus brings to us when He came into this world: Hope, Love, Joy, and Peace.
Let us enjoy this season with family gatherings, eating delicious food, telling stories, playing games, going to ballgames, giving gifts, particularly to those less fortunate than ourselves, and the list goes on. Just be sure that we put Christ first. Spending more time in prayer, devotionals, meditation, worship and praise are all key to this season as well. Finally, and so very important, let our precious children and grandchildren know the real meaning of Christmas.
Sometimes the solutions to life’s problems are simpler than we think. Our world has incredibly complex problems: wars, terrorism, famines, catastrophes. Individuals have complex problems, too. But we have been given a simple solution, one gift that will resolve all our problems in a due season, the gift of Jesus Christ. The King of Glory, the Lord Jesus Christ, gave himself to you and to me. The Bible calls Him, “the unspeakable gift!”