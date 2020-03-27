Each of us has times in our lives when we may be challenged or tested.
Perhaps it is a serious illness, a financial reversal or the passing of a loved one. The current challenge collectively impacts us. And yet, in so many areas of Scripture, we see similar challenging situations that are life-changing. We see an encounter with Jesus, an encounter with God that changes everything.
That lies at the heart of what Lent is all about. It’s not about beating ourselves up. It’s not about doing every single devotion right. It’s certainly not about proving to others that we have the willpower to give something up.
Rather, it’s about coming out of these 40 days — that is, waking up on Easter morning — changed forever. Our change is not because of our goodness, or through our power or efforts, but through the power of our loving and merciful God who wants nothing more than to change us — not for a day, but forever. May we keep calm and carry on, all the while recognizing that in the current situation we have an excellent opportunity to practice our Christianity and be there for each other.
Sometimes we fall back on the idea that God can do whatever he wants to do. That’s a hard thing to argue with — God has all the power and all the wisdom. God calls the shots and God’s way is always the best way. At the same time, though, God gives us true freedom, which is a precious gift.
That means that our loving God never forces himself upon us. The choice is entirely ours. We can accept his grace or not and be open to his love and mercy or not. We can be his presence in this world or not.
We can always choose to be new creations or be the same old people we were yesterday. None of that comes about until we say yes and are willing to be open to every good thing God wants for us. We have to be open to embracing a new way of thinking and seeing and acting.
All of this is very relevant in the current moment. Can we be the face of Jesus in helping those in need among us?
That takes encountering Jesus and conversing with him then allowing him to touch us. That takes listening to his voice and responding to it in faith. The practices of Lent can help us do precisely that.
The journey of these 40 days can help lead us to precisely where we need to be. If we let it ... if we let HIM.
The truth is, in the Scripture story of Lazarus in the Tomb, when we hear Jesus calling for Lazarus to come out. We need to also hear him saying those same words to us. He calls us out from the tomb, calls us from the darkness ... the darkness of our selfishness, resentment, hate, grudges and desire for revenge, and prejudices. The darkness of our sin.
A life-changing situation like we are facing currently likely means never being quite the same. However, never being the same offers us the opportunity to be better. Never being the same may also be the ending of each of our stories this day, this week, this Season of Lent — and for all time. May we keep calm and carry on. Through our actions and service to others we can show the strength of our Christian faith.