LeBron McBride

LeBron McBride

LeBron McBride, PhD was Senior Minister at Rome First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) from 2001 until 2013. He is the author of over 100 published works, including his latest book, “Coming Back to Faith”.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In