Yes, I am an atheist — when it comes to politics, that is. I have long since ceased to believe that any particular political party or ideology has all the necessary solutions to promote a flourishing society. I see that both left and right cynically use “hot button” issues to score votes, rile up the base, and hold smugly self-righteous views.
I have also seen that we are at our best when we are in honest, open and respectful conversation with one another about what is necessary to maintain a polis that seeks the flourishing of each and all of her citizens.
This brings me to the “hot button” issue that is currently roiling our society: Roe v. Wade and abortion.
I have always believed that Roe v. Wade has inherent flaws, most serious of which is that it is constructed upon the premise that an individual (specifically here a woman seeking an abortion) is able to decide as an individual on the definition of personhood. The logical conclusion to such a construct is to grant permission for each individual to broadly determine who/what is a person — which has led to far too many of us “de-personing” (dehumanizing) the “other” whether based on embryonic state, race, gender identity, nationality, party identity or ideas.
Despite being convinced that Roe v. Wade has serious problems, I am pro-life AND pro-choice. This position puts me at odds with the current left-right divide of the American political system. At present, I see little evidence that efforts to topple Roe v. Wade is anything other than cynical political jockeying or that those efforts are underpinned by a genuinely pro-life posture. For example, limitations on medical care and coverage can itself impoverish a single woman or a family as the cost of a “normal” pregnancy from pre-natal care to vaginal birth can easily reach $15,000 and yet far too many states do not cover pregnancy care under Medicaid. The level of childhood poverty and food insecurity in such a wealthy country is staggering! Compared to other developed countries, allowable parental leave following birth in the U.S. is laughable. The cost of child care is prohibitive. Women still struggle to find and maintain equality in a system that appears intent on returning to an ancient patriarchal system based on a rigid vision of gendered social roles.
Few of the laws currently being enacted by anti-abortion proponents contemplate the complexities behind a decision to seek an abortion. I know several women who had an “abortion” as a result of ectopic pregnancy in which the fetus would not have been viable and that threatened their lives and yet many anti-abortion proponents contemplate restricting even this procedure.
A number of years ago, a friend (and mother of two children) was diagnosed with breast cancer while in the early stages of her third pregnancy. Her options were to abort so that she could receive chemo or delay chemo until she gave birth. She and her husband chose to carry the child and await chemo. Shortly after delivering her third child, my friend died. A one-size fits all law had no place in the room with mother, father, doctor and pastor as that terrible decision was made.
According to Jesus, the “weightier matters of the law [are] justice and mercy” (Matthew 23.23), not just for a particular class of society, but for each and every member of society — the Bible calls this shalom. How might we change our approach and our expectations in such a way that we move closer to a just and merciful society than we are today?