One of the challenges of Scripture is identifying with the people and situations presented. So often in the Bible, people say the perfect thing, or talk in a profound, almost scripted way. Or they do things that seem to be overly heroic or impossible.
When that happens it can be extremely difficult to see any similarities between us and them, between us and the men and women in the stories. That is why there is a real beauty and authenticity in the Gospel story in Luke about Mary and Joseph losing track of the young Jesus and then, in a panic and after a lengthy search, finding him in the temple.
Mary and Joseph act, well, just like real parents. They act just like we might have acted had we been in the same situation.
“Son, why have you done this to us?” We can hear the worry in Mary’s voice. We can hear the frustration. We can hear a certain amount of anger being expressed.
Jesus responds by saying something about his need to be in his father’s house. And what did Mary and Joseph do? Apparently, from the text, not much. They actually had no idea what he was talking about. Imagine that....parents not understanding their child. Sound familiar?
It is important that we don’t simply have the Christmas card image of Jesus, Mary and Joseph in our minds. On those cards they are peaceful, aesthetically beautiful, the Holy Family presented without a care in the world. The real scene was almost certainly much different. Not just on that holy night, but each and every day of their lives. They worried about how to care for their son and one another. They worried what the words of the angels meant, wondering what kind of life Jesus would have, wondering if his life would be one of great joy or great sorrow or something in-between.
In other words, not that much different from the lives of families in every time and place throughout history. Joseph and Mary are not some kind of spiritual robots. They are real people with real concerns. They have real hopes, real disappointments and real worries.
And yet, we call this family holy, that should tell us something.
You see, the Holy Family was holy not because their lives were carefree. They weren’t. And not because there weren’t obstacles and disappointment and uncertainties. There were. And not because their lives went exactly as they had planned. They didn’t.
No, this family is called holy principally because of the way they strove to remain faithful in the midst of all the mess, in the midst of situations they couldn’t even begin to understand. They lived in the midst of lives that were anything but easy, simple or clear. Somehow, God’s grace found open hearts in Mary and Joseph.
The rest is history.
And so, the challenge for us this day is to somehow not admire the Holy Family from a distance, but to hold them close: so that we too can strive to be holy within our own families, that we too can somehow continually say yes to God even in the messiness of life.
Holy doesn’t mean perfect. Holy doesn’t mean being sweet and gentle and pious 24-7. Holy doesn’t mean a total absence of conflict or worry or frustration or disappointment or anger. Holy is the word we use for those who simply follow where God leads. Mary did it. Joseph did it. And Jesus did it in the most heroic way possible.
May we and our families strive to do the same!