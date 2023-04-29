What would you do if you heard God’s voice? I don’t mean an audible voice from beyond, of course. But what if you felt that God was speaking to you in the deepest recesses of your heart and mind, or maybe even through the words of another person in your life; what would you do?
Maybe you don’t have to wonder. Maybe it happens to you often: those times when you truly feel that God is leading you, or asking you to make a particular choice, or assuring you of something. I hear people talk this way quite often, talk as if they are pretty confident that God is shaping their lives, speaking to them in ways they respond to. That must be a pretty wonderful feeling, believing that we are in tune to the frequency on which God is communicating. We are called to listen to His voice and follow where He leads. Sacred Scripture actually uses two images , the shepherd and the gate, indicating in a very real sense that Jesus is both the One who leads the way and IS the WAY, is the door through whom we are gathered, protected, saved.
It sounds so simple, doesn’t it? Yet, we know it isn’t. We know that both parts of discipleship can be a real challenge, the “listening” part and the “following” part. The truth is, it’s impossible to know with certainty whether or not we are hearing correctly and whether or not we are on the right path. Unfortunately, in the spiritual life there is almost a good deal of guessing, a good deal of hoping and trusting and wondering if we are getting things right. And yet, it starts with listening.
If the voice of God you hear, if the stirrings in your heart only say the things you want to hear, only lead you to places you already want to go, only affirm the way you already see, think, and act: then that voice is probably not God’s at all. It’s probably your own voice drowning out God’s voice, your own wants and desires taking priority over those of God. And our own voice will never be able to lead us where we need to be, never lead us to the home prepared for us, never draw us to the kind of peace and joy and meaningful life we all long for.
Rather, the Lord Jesus’ voice, the voice of the Shepherd, will always be challenging us. He will always try to lure us from our comfort zones out into “deep water,” the place where miracles happen. He will always invite us to be more than we were yesterday. He will always call us to true transformation: a radical re-orienting of our whole way of being. And he will always ask us to see the world and each other in new, more God-centered ways; ways that only reflect love and kindness and generosity and mercy and forgiveness.
We need to turn to prayer for the courage to not only hear a little more clearly the voice of God, but also faithfully follow wherever it leads, even if that place, that way of being, is one we maybe wouldn’t have chosen for ourselves. God’s way is always better than our way.
What will we do when we hear God’s voice? Let’s find out together.