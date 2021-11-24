Last year, Westminster Presbyterian Church’s traditional Hanging of the Greens service had to be canceled due to COVID-19, but it is returning at 6 p.m. this coming Sunday in the Westminster sanctuary.
The service is held on the first Sunday of Advent when the church readies the sanctuary for the season with Advent and Christmas decorations. It is based on the English tradition of decorating the home with wreaths, garlands, a Christmas tree and evergreens for Advent and Christmas.
During the service, a church member uses scripture or readings to explain the meaning and significance of the colors used and each decorative item. Candles, the Advent Wreath, evergreens, holly, paraments, poinsettias, and a Nativity Scene, are brought in and after each item’s explanation, there is appropriate music by the Westminster choir, instrumentalists, or congregational singing.
The last decorations to be placed are the Chrismon, ornaments which are simple designs of early or modern Christianity. These are placed by members and visitors on the sanctuary’s Chrismon tree, which itself symbolizes everlasting life.
Westminster Presbyterian Church is located at 1941 Shorter Avenue, and the Hanging of the Greens service is open to the public. Due to the ongoing pandemic, wearing of masks is still required.