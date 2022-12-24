Hands of Christ Christmas mission provides help to local families

No request is too big for First Baptist Church of Rome’s Hands of Christ Christmas mission.
“That first year, it was a lot,” said Amy Cox, church member and one of the coordinators of the mission. “We weren’t sure if we could get everything, but our members came through and we did. We were even able to keep some reserve funds.”
The program, which has been going at FBC for about a decade in some form or another, provides local families with everything from Christmas gifts to rides to medical appointments.
While the program used to have a more traditional approach of families filling out applications and the church members buying gifts and families attending an event at the church to receive the gifts, this method was stopped when the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
The program had to be revamped a bit, so church members decided to think about what they wanted to do.
“We asked ourselves, how can we build relationships with our community,” explained Kate Barron, also a church member and coordinator of the HOCC program. “That was our goal with this program.”
Most of the 35 families being served this year have relationships with a church member in some way or another. Church members are asked to provide basic information about families who may need assistance in some way. Some families may need gifts for children and some may need medical appointments paid for. Others may need assistance paying for something like a YMCA camp during a school break or counseling.
Three years into the new way of doing things, Barron and Cox agree that the program is thriving and they never cease to be amazed at what the church can do.
“We had a family in desperate need for a car, and we weren’t sure that would happen,” said Barron. “But we put it out there and a member came forward saying they had a car they didn’t need.”
The church sets up a website that members can access, which provides a short synopsis of what the family needs and who they are. This is all done anonymously, with each family listed as Family A, Family B, and so on. Ages and genders of the children are listed, as well as any specific things they may be asking for.
If members want to purchase gifts or needed items for the family, they sign up to provide them and deliver the items to the church with notes that correspond to the families’ identifying letters and which children the gifts are for. Some church members also send checks in to provide funds. Volunteers come in to wrap and label the gifts. Church members deliver the gifts throughout the week before Christmas.
The process is heartwarming, said Cox.
“One year several children who were adopted after being part of a foster family asked for gifts for children they knew who were still in the foster care system,” she said. “They said they didn’t want anything. They had a home and they wanted the church to help other kids.”
Church members have provided dishwashers, rides to medical appointments, paid for Tae Kwon Do lessons, paid for eye exams and glasses for a little girl, high chairs, bikes, plumbing repairs, payments for cancer treatments and many more items and services. The church has collected 334 gifts this year.
“One family asked for a plaque for their grandfather’s grave,” said Barron. “They could not afford to pay for it and it meant a lot to them to have a way to honor him.”
The program is not just about buying one Christmas present, however, it is more about outreach.
“Sometimes you go through a season in life where you need help,” said Barron. “This program does that for these families. Some families will stay on the our HOCC list a few times and others do not. We follow up with our families over the year.”
Barron and Cox agree that HOCC benefits the givers just as much as the recipients.
“I think it encourages our members and makes them feel like their church will support them in their journey to be the hands of Christ,” said Barron. “It shows us that we need each other. It is about spreading the message of Christ.”
Cox said she sees it as a way to bring the church members closer.
“I love the idea of our church rallying around these families all year and helping them and checking in on them,” she said.
Nick Georgian, Minister for Students and Missions at FBC, said he is inspired by HOCC.
“My hope is that we continue to reach more and more people in need in our community,” he said. “That we can continue to build these relationships and to encourage them and walk beside them when they need us. I love the fact that HOCC provides a lasting impact.”