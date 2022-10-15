As Jesus prepares his disciples for when he will no longer be present with them (John 13-17) he warns them that the days ahead will be difficult. They’ve been prepared by Jesus for living in the Jesus Way and when they do, they will be able to do “greater works than these” (John 14.12).
I used to think Jesus meant they (we) would do miracles, signs and wonders. Now, however, I am convinced that the greatest work of all is to love as Jesus loves.
“I give you a new commandment, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another” (John 13.34-35).
The first of these last words of Jesus are about love. The last of Jesus’s last words are about love. Love is at the heart of the way of Jesus and John is intent that we don’t just hear this, but that we live it. John felt Jesus’s love and knew the power of that love.
John doesn’t make a distinction between the love of God and the love that we are commanded to live out. The capacity for human love is as great as the capacity for divine love, when we remain in Jesus. Why then does the Church so often feel void of love? Some days, looking around it appears that the individual and collective failures of the Church to love as Jesus loves are irredeemable.
Occasionally, however, we see Jesus-like love demonstrated in a way that gives us hope. In a report out of the South African Truth and Reconciliation hearings, we learned of a policeman named van de Broek who told about an incident when he and other police offers shot an 18-year-old boy and burned his body to ashes. Eight years later van de Broek returned, seized the boy’s father, bound him, doused him in gasoline and burned him alive — forcing his wife to watch.
As the courtroom held its breath, the judge asked the now old and crippled woman, “What do you want from Mr. van de Broek?” She wanted van de Broek to go to where they burned her husband’s body and gather up the dust so that she could give him a proper burial.
The policeman agreed.
Then she added, “Mr. van de Broek took all my family away from me, and I still have a lot of love to give. Twice a month, I would like for him to come to the ghetto and spend a day with me so I can be a mother to him. And I would like him to know that he is forgiven by God, and so I forgive him too. I would like to embrace him so he can know my forgiveness is real.” The report is that the courtroom spontaneously burst into singing “Amazing Grace.”
Love is the greatest of all works and Jesus, through the power of the Holy Spirit, is still at work teaching us how to love as he loves. That’s hope. That’s Amazing Grace!