Gotcha was a favorite game of the religious elites who wanted to shut down Jesus.
“Hey, Jesus, what would YOU do about this woman caught in adultery?”
“Hey, Jesus, who do YOU say sinned — the man born blind, or his mama and daddy?”
“Hey, Jesus, we saw you and your boys grabbing wheat along the way — ON A SUNDAY!”
There never seemed to be compassion for those on the receiving end of Jesus’ activities of healing and mercy. Why is it that the male participant in the adulterous activity is allowed to go scott free? Why is it that the man born blind is accused of being complicit in his own blindness? Why is it that feeding hungry people on a Sunday is a violation of the rules?
The so-called “rules” seem to be more about keeping down those who are at the bottom than about shaping a life of holiness. There are two kinds of holiness on display in the gospels — the holiness of the religious elites and the holiness of Jesus.
The holiness of those religious elites (and today’s) is fragile. It is constructed of borders and fences and walled off “spaces” designed to keep out the “unholy” (the weak, the sick, the marginalized, the stranger). It is a holiness filled with fear that “those kind” will contaminate the set apart “holy” people and spaces. A prostitute wouldn’t be allowed to set her toe over the threshold of the church.
Jesus’ holiness, in contrast, sweeps right into those places of hurt and pain and need and sin, wielding a broom of mercy and grace and forgiveness and love.
Jesus’ holiness tears down fences and borders, throws open doors and windows and calls out a loud, “Welcome, all who are weary and heavy laden. Come lay your burdens upon me. Come, find rest and peace.”
The holiness of religious elites demands protection. It fears displacement. It wears a constant anxiety for itself. It seeks and cultivates favor in high places in an effort to preserve itself. It hangs on to its possessions as a preservative against insignificance. It arms itself against the world. It is filled with fear and anxiety.
The holiness of Jesus puts aside all fear. It is a holiness that embraces the idea of giving away oneself and one’s possessions. It is a holiness that recognizes that death to self is essential to fullness and wholeness of life. It does not engage in games of gotcha in order to put or keep others down.
Jesus’ holiness is the holiness of pure, unadulterated, overflowing love. And that “love is patient and kind; it is a love that is not envious or boastful or arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable; it keeps no record of wrongs; it does not rejoice in wrongdoing but rejoices in the truth. It bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.”
I long to live in a world filled to the brim with the holiness of Jesus!