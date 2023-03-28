At 7:30 p.m. on Good Friday, April 7, Westminster Presbyterian Church will present a dramatic presentation of the events leading to Jesus Christ’s crucifixion. The drama will be in the church’s West Center at 1941 Shorter Avenue and everyone is invited, regardless of religious affiliation. There is no cost to attend. The play will be bilingual, with narrated portions spoken in both English and Spanish.
The drama focuses is a dark one, focusing on all the metaphorical shadows closing in on Jesus’s sacrifice: the Shadow of Betrayal by Judas Iscariot, the Shadow of Irresponsibility of Pontius Pilate, the Shadow of Desertion by those followers who would not stand by Jesus, the Shadow of Lethargy as Jesus needed help getting the cross to the place of crucifixion, the Shadow of Violence by the onlooking crowd, the Shadow of Mockery by the Roman soldiers who brutalized and mocked laughed at Jesus, the Shadow of Despair as Jesus’s faith began to slip as death closed in, and the Shadow of Death as Jesus’s life left him and his tomb was closed. As the play progresses, the place of worship gradually becomes darker and darker.
Church members are cast in reenact all the parts, with the Spanish translation of the narrated portions provided by a member of the Church of Christ Missionary Peniel. The performance will be interspersed with accompanied by verses of songs presented by members of the Westminster Choir, led by its Musical Director Tim Tarpley and accompanied by Barbara Elliott on the piano. The drama is directed by Paul Culotta. The worship leader will be Westminster’s pastor, the Rev. Renée Meyer.
All are welcome, regardless of religious affiliation or belief. Those unable to attend in person can watch the performance simulcast on the Westminster Presbyterian Church Facebook page or on YouTube.