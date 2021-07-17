Have you ever like me ever questioned God as to why you were having to go through some particular trial or tribulation?
Have you ever thought, — “If I am your child, Lord why do I have to suffer when it appears many who never acknowledge you are living the happiest life?”
I am learning that God does not belittle His children. In fact, when Jesus was on the cross he questioned his father… “My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?” (Matthew 27:46)
Remember how the Apostle Paul was caught up in the third Heaven, in paradise, where he saw and heard of things unspeakable. Yet, in order that he would remain humble, God allowed the messenger of Satan to abuse him with a thorn in his flesh.
He asked God three times to move this thorn. And God answered Paul, “My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me” (2 Corinthians 12:9).
Grace is defined as love demonstrated by giving. In the gospel, grace is unmerited divine favor, arising in the mind of God and bestowed on his people. The simple act of faith in God through Jesus Christ releases an amazing grace that will save us, cover us, and keep us forever.
Could it be that we often focus on the wrong things in life?
Maybe we should stop worrying and grappling over things we have absolutely no control over. Let us learn to focus on the positive things. How? We must stop living a condemned life.
God does not condemn us so let us not allow others to condemn us. Most importantly, we must not condemn ourselves. It is time for us to begin or continue to strengthen our lives in the victory and freedom that comes with living a saved life. We must learn to be like David and encourage ourselves. Let us speak victory over our condition in Jesus’ name.
How do we live a victorious life? Live a spirit filled life.
Everyone who lives for Christ has been transferred into this new domain in which the spirit rather than the flesh rules. Let us be mindful that the real fight in your life is always between the flesh and the spirit. The natural carnal, selfish, temporal flesh verses the heavenly, selfless and eternal spirit.
Therefore, as a Christian, it does not excuse us from the difficulties of life. In fact, sometimes life might be tougher because we are living a spirit filled life.
Remember, this is warfare and God wants to use us to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most. He wants us to be light in darkness so that someone will come to know about the saving grace of His Son, Jesus Christ.
Many will not understand, others will fight against us. Just know that we are already victorious. We are already free. Moreover, we have the hope of God that comes with being a Christian. And what is that hope?
“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose” (Romans 8:28).
Love God, love your neighbor and love yourself. Enjoy your life. God’s amazing grace does not make one bitter, it makes one better.