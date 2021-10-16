As we look and experience an ever changing world, I cannot help but wonder what is the solution to the pollution? It seems to me that those things we depend on the most are letting us down. We continue to have a divided government and a racial divide. The Covid pandemic continues to negatively affect us in so many ways.
However, the first and most dynamic institution created by God was the family. In the first two chapters of Genesis, we find that God made man in His image, after His likeness and let him have dominion over the earth and all that was in it. In time, God realized that His creation, Adam, needed a helper, a friend and, therefore, He gave him a partner for life. From the rib of Adam, God made a woman so that they could reproduce and begin what we call family. All was well until the fallen angel, Lucifer, now called the devil, came on the earth and began to change the world forever.
First and foremost, we must pray continuously for the family unit. It begins with the husband and wife. “For this cause shall a man leave father and mother, and shall cleave to his wife: and they twain shall be one flesh? 6Wherefore they are no more twain, but one flesh. What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder” (Matthew 19:5-6). It is said that a family that prays together, stays together. Husbands and wives must learn to love each other through the most difficult situations.
Then, we must pray that man take his rightful place as the head of his house. He is the leader, and should lead not just by what he says, but by example. God created man first and gave him great responsibilities. What an honor that is to be a godly Husband, a Father and the Head of one’s family.
Furthermore, the woman is blessed to be a godly wife and mother. She completes her husband; she is to encourage him. And what an honor it is to be a mother. “Submitting yourselves one to another in the fear of God. Wives, submit yourselves unto your own husbands, as unto the Lord. For the husband is the head of the wife, even as Christ is the head of the church: and he is the savior of the body. Therefore, as the church is subject unto Christ, so let the wives be to their own husbands in everything. Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it” (Ephesians 5:21-25).
Now, more important than ever is the parents’ responsibility to do their best to raise their children, the gift God gave them. “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it” (Proverbs 22:6). I honestly believe that there is nothing wrong with this world that cannot be changed if we would only spend quality time with our children, no matter their age. Too many children feel unloved, unwanted, and confused about what family and life is all about.
It brings to mind the words of the poet Maya Angelou who said, “People might forget what you said about them, and what you did for them, but they will never forget how you made them feel.”
The 100 Black Men Organization declares this of our youth: “What they see is what they will be.”
I love the family lifestyle I grew up in that adhered to the saying that “It takes a village to raise a child.” Yes, I was raised by a village. More than ever, there is the need to make peace with one another across family lines, racial lines, religious lines, political affiliation, and be the family God called us to be.