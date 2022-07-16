In this ever changing world, I was blessed to hear this phrase at the National Baptist Congress of Christian Education a few weeks ago. The phrase is “give, forgive and live.” I believe that phrase is planted in my heart forever.
First, as our God is a giver, let us be givers. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16). Some consider that as the “theme verse” for the entire Bible. It tells us of the love God has for us so great that He sacrificed His only Son on our behalf. It teaches us that anyone who believes in Jesus Christ, God’s Son, will be saved. That gives us the glorious hope of eternal life in heaven through the love of God and death of Jesus Christ. And it was a gift from God.
Let us learn to be givers because that is how we truly receive the most.
“Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again” (Luke 6:38).
The next point is to be Forgiving. I know this is more than a notion because people can be so mean and cruel. There is a saying that hurting people hurt people. However, I must tell you that forgiveness is not an option. If we are sincere about our relationship with God and look to be with Him in Heaven one day, then we must be forgiving. In what we call “The Lord’s Prayer”, Jesus said, “forgive us our debts as we forgive our debtors”. After the prayer He makes it clear: “For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you: But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses” (Matthew 6:14-15).
Finally, life is precious. Learn to live life to the fullest. Through the good times and the not so good times, this thing we call life is precious. I love this train of thought: Your life is a gift from God, what you do with it is you gift to God. We are His crown creation for we were made in His image. Then I want to suggest that life is learning to love. You want to really enjoy your life, have a good time in life, have a life of fulfillment beyond what you could ever imagine? God wants us to enjoy parties with family and friend, sports, entertainment, songs, traveling, and the list goes on and on. All He asks is that we put Him first. Give God your life and He will teach you and show you how to love and the result of that will be a precious giving, forgiving, and fun life.
The following short story proves my points: Clara Barton, founder of the American Red Cross, was reminded one day of a vicious deed that someone had done to her years before. But she acted as if she had never even heard of the incident. “Don’t you remember it?” her friend asked. “No,” came Barton’s reply; “I distinctly remember forgetting it.”
Let these words motivate each of us to seek to define what it means to give, forgive and live.