Georgia church develops unique ministry to police officers

Index/Roger Alford Bethany Baptist Church Executive Pastor Rick Kirkland, right, talks with Sgt. Michele Pihera outside the church in Snellville on Monday, Sept. 11.

Founded in Washington, DC in 1822 by legendary Baptist leader Luther Rice, The Christian Index is the nation’s oldest continuously published religious newspaper.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In