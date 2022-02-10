Georgia Baptist Mission Board, Walk Thru the Bible join forces to promote importance of scripture reading

Studies show daily Bible reading not only nourishes the soul but also builds character. And that’s why Scott Sullivan, discipleship catalyst on the Georgia Baptist Mission Board’s Church Strengthening team, is calling for people to get back to reading scripture every day.
“Bible engagement is at an all-time low,” Sullivan said. “People know they should be in the Word of God daily, but most are not. They’ve lost their passion for the Word. When people lack passion about something, then complacency takes root.”
The Center of Bible Engagement sponsored a study several years back looking at the impact Bible reading has on people. That study found people who read the Bible at least four times a week are less likely to have feelings of loneliness, anger, or bitterness.
That same study also found that the likelihood of people sharing the Christian faith with others rose by 228 percent if they read the Bible at least four times each week. Discipling others rose by 231 percent. And giving financially to the church and other causes rose by 416 percent.
Sullivan, a former pastor, wants Georgia Baptists to experience the benefits of becoming more frequent Bible readers. He’s inviting the organization Walk Thru the Bible to join with the state Mission Board in promoting Bible reading.
“The goal is to generate a passion among our people for reading the Word of God, to create a real passion in our people,” Sullivan said. “Too many people feel like there are lots of really cool stories in the Bible but that they’re not connected. So, Walk Thru the Bible connects the Old Testament and shows a common thread leading to Jesus in the New Testament.”
Sullivan has completed a series of events across the Georgia introducing Walk Thru the Bible to dozens of church leaders. The idea is to help them be able to generate excitement in reading the Bible, the best-selling and most-read book of all time.
“When people encounter the living God in His Word, everything changes,” Walk Thru the Bible says on its website. “Eyes are opened. Hearts are hungry for truth. Lives are transformed. Families are reconciled. Entire communities are challenged to see the world through a different lens.”
Sullivan said Walk Thru the Bible, already a sponsor of the Church Strengthening team’s SPARK conference, is available to train Georgia church leaders on ways to get churchgoers engaged with scripture, which, he said, leads to spiritual maturity.