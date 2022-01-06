ROOPVILLE — A former state lawmaker will serve as chairman of the Georgia Baptist Mission Board’s Public Affairs Committee, a key panel that helps set legislative priorities for the state’s largest religious organization with nearly 1.4 million members.
Kevin Cooke, a member of Roopville Road Baptist Church, was appointed to the position on Tuesday by Georgia Baptist Convention President Kevin Williams.
Williams called Cooke “an excellent choice,” describing him as a Geogia Baptist who understands the state’s political system.
Cooke, a graduate of the University of Georgia, is a businessman, farmer and associate athletic director at Shorter University who served 10 years in the state legislature.
Cooke replaces Brad Hughes who rotated off the committee after completing a two-year appointment. Hughes, a newspaper publisher and a Georgia Baptist, also serves as director of faith-based initiatives for Gov. Brian Kemp.
Mike Griffin, the Mission Board’s legislative agent in the state Capitol, described Cooke as a “strong Christian” and “very capable.”
“He has a heart for standing on biblical principles,” Griffin said. “He will do a great job encouraging Christians to get involved in government.”
