Sacred scripture includes the story of the death of Stephen, the first Christian martyr. It’s truly a powerful story: dramatic, painful, tragic and heroic. At the core of the story is a remarkable, authentic act of forgiveness. “Lord, do not hold this sin against them . . ,” as we’re listening we should ask ourselves if we are even close to this?
Some people believe that just because Jesus acted a certain way doesn’t mean we can act that way too.
But frequently we see or hear about men and women who have made choices that seem almost impossible. These are men and women who have remained faithful under tremendously difficult circumstances. People who have forgiven heroically, like St. Stephen.
It seems to me that people are venting anger and bitterness and judgment a lot more over the past ten years or so. Some of that is certainly because the technology has changed, and nearly everyone “hears” nearly everything everyone says or writes or publishes.
For some reason the negative seems to far outweigh the positive. We continually see people getting outraged over seemingly small things, people berating and blaming and screaming at and condemning others for their words or their choices or their lifestyles or their political affiliations.
It’s really disappointing, nobody seems to ever be giving anyone a break.
No one ever seems to simply say “well, people make mistakes.” No one seems to want to ever ignore a perceived slight or hurt. Rather, nearly everyone seems to want to get back at everyone else for everything.
Often, in legal proceedings, we hear victim impact statements where crime victims confront the convicted offender. And it’s usually not pretty. In fact, it’s often some of the most angry, hateful speech imaginable. They often tell the newly convicted person, “I hope you rot in hell,” or “I really hope you suffer every second of the rest of your life.”
We often here those sorts of things and I get it. I understand it. These people are hurting. Their hearts are broken. Someone has wronged them or one of their loved ones terribly. And their pain comes out in an ugly way.
But every so often, maybe one out of fifty people say the opposite, say kind, beautiful, thoughtful and forgiving things. They say things not unlike what we hear from the mouth of St.Stephen. This is always seen as a big deal, as something almost unbelievable — that someone could find a way to forgive someone who has done an awful thing.
But that’s the whole point.
God doesn’t expect us to just forgive the easy stuff, the little stuff. He wants us to forgive the big stuff too, the seemingly unforgivable stuff. That’s the mark of a Christian. That’s the mark of a true believer.
if you think it’s not possible, think about the St. Stephens of the world. Think about those we know from history as well as those we encounter in our own lives: people with big hearts and big faith. Think of the people who know that a life in imitation of Jesus is not unreasonable, but rather is the best way, the faithful way — the only way to live.
May we strive to forgive others.