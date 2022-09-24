People, it seems, like being fooled. This is so true that we even have a day set aside for it each year, April Fool’s Day. Of course, this day isn’t just about getting fooled, it’s also about finding ways to fool others.
I guess you could say that many of us like being both the “fool-er” and the “fool-ee”. Wouldn’t that be cool if we could be both at the same time? Is that even possible? Absolutely.
We fool ourselves all the time. When we tell ourselves that we are way better drivers than everyone else. When we believe that we are the only people who have any common sense. And maybe most of all, when we believe we are more faithful than most other people, that we are doing things “right” in the eyes of God, that we have little that needs to change, that if other people were more like us this world would be a much better place.
In other words: one of the most common ways we can fool ourselves is by distinguishing faith from living faithfully, as if they were not intimately linked or the same thing.
On a similar note, let’s look at spiritual complacency — what do you think? It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking that, if we believe certain things, and by extension, worship a certain way, then we have faith or that we are faithful. And how we act? Well, that’s not totally unimportant, but it certainly is secondary. That’s how we often think, right? And yet, what does it mean to believe certain things if those beliefs don’t translate into actions or don’t shape the actual way we live our lives. When that happens, doesn’t our faith and our beliefs become simply words, ideas and thoughts that in the end really don’t mean anything?
Or to put it another way, if we believe that somehow we can say we have faith and yet take no actions as a result of that faith — what are we doing? If we don’t actually make a continual attempt to live faithfully, that is, make loving choices on behalf of others, aren’t we just fooling ourselves? Aren’t we both the fool-er and the fool-ee of a misguided (and potentially harmful) spiritual game we are playing?
Are we then acting like the proverbial rich person who feels spiritually complacent from being in these pews week after week? Or feels spiritually complacent from the few dollars tossed into a collection plate? Or feels spiritually complacent from making sure we say the right prayers? Or feels spiritually complacent from not doing anything really bad? Or feels spiritually complacent from assuming other people are really not our problem?
Faith is more than that. It HAS to be. And it CAN be, provided we both recognize the beggars in our midst, recognize the needs all around us AND choose to do something about it. We must choose to look for ways to GIVE more and LOVE more and FORGIVE more and BE more. That’s what God expects. That’s what God demands, not for his sake, but for our sake and for every person who needs our help.
So, let’s stop fooling ourselves. And let’s give up the ridiculous notion that we are somehow fooling God. Instead, let’s show the world the secret to being faithful: by loving each person and in every situation. It’s as simple, and as difficult as that.