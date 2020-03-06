My path to spiritual freedom has been a long and winding one. And, I must admit, although I now know and possess spiritual freedom, I have yet to fully embrace it.
Many days I live as a free man who doesn’t bask in the joys of my freedom or who does not partake of the freedoms that are mine.
Being what I term as a “recovering legalist,” there is still so much from my days in bondage that I allow to keep me from living the free and abundant life Jesus died to give me.
Last week, I had the privilege of watching the much-acclaimed film, “Harriet,” which is based on the life of the underground railroad hero and warrior, Harriet Tubman.
As I considered the actions of Harriet Tubman as she lived out the calling on her life to help abolish American slavery, I learned so many things that helped me understand my journey to spiritual freedom. I would like to share with you some of the lessons I learned in hopes that they will help you to find the spiritual freedom you seek in Jesus.
As you seek spiritual freedom:
Follow God’s leading. Freedom in Jesus does not lead to greater burdens. Religion offers greater burdens, not Jesus. If you will follow God’s lead, as you seek, you will find the freedom you desire.
There is risk involved. Once you leave religion for Jesus, it’s going to cost you. That’s a fact. You might be the subject of gossip and untrue accusations that will heavily damage your reputation. What is more important to you? Your reputation or truly knowing Jesus?
The path ahead of you is not well traveled. There are not many who have been willing to walk the path before you. You will fall along this path. You will encounter traitors and many times you will want to turn back. You may have no idea what is going on because you have never been here before. Press on; the reward of finally knowing freedom is worth all the resistance you experience along the path.
The final and maybe toughest lesson I’ve learned (and the thing that has been the hardest part of the journey to accept thus far) is that many people you love will refuse the freedom. Security, comfort, traditions and apathy are all reasons why some will choose to refuse spiritual freedom. But you cannot allow their choices to keep you from embracing the freedom that is yours to enjoy.
The most beautiful part of the movie “Harriet” was to see all those who came to know freedom due to the courage of one woman. One of the most beautiful parts of your journey will be to look back and see how many people you influenced to leave religion and find spiritual freedom for themselves because you first had the courage to step out and find spiritual freedom for yourself.