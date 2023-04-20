People who regularly drive on Turner McCall Boulevard near Avenue A will easily recognize the small sign on the front lawn at Trinity United Methodist Church – the PALS Mothers Morning Out sign with the happy children playing.
The program has been an institution in Rome since it began at the church in 1983. Hundreds of children have passed through the classrooms through the years.
This year marks a new chapter in the PALS program with the addition of Debra Malone as the new PALS director. Malone replaces longtime director Debi Lewis, who is retiring at the end of this year.
While Malone is new to PALS, she is not new to Trinity or to the Rome and Floyd County community. She has been with the church choir as a vocalist and musician for 25 years, serving as the pianist for the church’s traditional church service and keyboardist for the church’s modern worship services. In addition to serving as director of PALS, Malone will be in charge of the children’s ministry at the church.
Malone also spent 14 years as a classroom teacher and then followed her career in education as an administrator in various locations in the Northwest Georgia area.
“In order for children to be well rounded and grow into their best lives, there needs to be a connection between family, teachers, and the community working in each child’s best interest,” Malone said.
“She excels in fostering an environment where children can safely explore their gifts and learn how to cooperate with each other,” said Rev. Nanci Hicks, pastor at Trinity United Methodist. “Her ability to work with teachers, parents, community partners will be a great asset to the PALS program.”
After retiring from a career in traditional education, Malone continued to feel a call to serve children and families and is excited to be able to offer her experience in education and music to serve and connect with families in Rome.
“She looks forward to being part of creating an environment that facilitates all these stakeholders coming together,” Hicks said. “Debra is excited about joining the PALS team and continuing the well-established, child directed learning through play concept.”
PALS is a half-day preschool program for infants through kindergarten. PALS operates four days a week and has one day dedicated to homeschooled children. Parents can participate in the program to reduce their monthly tuition rates.