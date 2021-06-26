I wish I could figure out how God works, don’t you? That would make things so much simpler.
Many of us wish we knew exactly what steps we need to take — what to do, or not do, that would yield the results we want. The truth is if we could answer that question, we would put to rest the entire spiritual enterprise since the dawn of humankind.
People have been trying to figure out God for thousands and thousands of years. And with the search to know God comes the follow-up quest: trying to understand what God is up to and how we might shape how God acts.
We’re flawed in that way of thinking and there’s something not quite right about how we often see God, understand God and understand our relationship to him. That means that sometimes instead of discovering who God is we simply discover who we want him to be.
Stories in Sacred Scripture, especially those about healings can sometimes lead us down that path — presuming that God is at our beck and call. We assume that God will do what we want if we just jump through the right hoops.
If we are not careful we might walk away from these stories embracing the idea that if we do certain things, God will owe us. When we act that way, we are attempting to reverse the roles, and instead of us trying our best to do what God wants we expect him to do what we want.
Within these sacred scripture stories, there is one constant element: faith. It seems to always come down to that.
Evidently, there isn’t just one way that God acts. God does what God wants to do, and God acts in the way he sees fit. But faith is the constant. Faith provides the doorway to all good things God wants for us. Faith is a kind of foundation upon which the blessings of Jesus are built. Faith is what leads us to not simply expect God to reach out to us, but allows us to have enough trust and hope and courage to reach back.
Despite how badly we would like to have God figured out, that’s just not going to happen.
God is God and we are not. But God does gift us with faith, the game-changer in all of this. It is faith that allows us to always know who to turn to. It’s faith that allows us to accept that we are not God and that we should never act as if we are. It is faith that allows us to continue to trust even when we have suffered through the actions of others. It is faith that allows us to continue to hope even when we don’t get exactly what we prayed for and faith that allows us to continue to believe in a loving God despite our struggles and our sorrows and our disappointments.
Faith is what helps us embrace the profound truth that ultimately nothing can hurt us if we stay close to God. We need to continually reach out in love to the one who is reaching back in love, whether we get what we want or not. It won’t matter as much as we think, because our faith will sustain us, will see us through and will save us. Blessings are sure to be ours. They may not be exactly what we would have chosen, but the blessings that God knows are right for us.