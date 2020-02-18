A theologian and practitioner will discuss faith and perseverance in the global church as part of the Berry College Life and Calling Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 in the Krannert Center Ballroom.
Karen Ellis is the director of the Center for the Study of the Bible & Ethnicity in Atlanta. She also serves as the Robert Cannada Fellow for World Christianity at Reformed Theological Seminary. Ellis holds a Master of Arts in religion from Westminster Theological Seminary in Philadelphia and a Master of Fine Arts from Yale University. She is a Ph.D. candidate in virtue ethics at the Oxford Center for Mission Studies in Oxford, England. She is passionate about theology, human rights and global religious freedom.
Since 2006, she has worked together with the Swiss-based charity, International Christian Response that provides spiritual and material assistance to Christians who live in countries hostile to the gospel. She also travels internationally advocating for global religious freedom.
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Office of the Chaplain at (706) 236-2217.