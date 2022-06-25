“No one who sets a hand to the plow and looks to what was left behind is fit for the kingdom of God.” — Luke 9:62
Puzzling, challenging words from the mouth of Jesus in this Gospel reading from Luke. And this statement from him came immediately after two requests from a couple of people who were considering following him.
One wanted to go home to bury his father, and the other just wanted to say farewell to his family. Jesus doesn’t give them an emphatic no, but rather gives them the cryptic words above. What is Jesus saying?
It’s easy to interpret these words as being really insensitive, or possibly even cruel. What’s going on here? Does Jesus not care about our families? Does Jesus not believe in duty or responsibility or basic kindness?
As we know, Jesus often uses extreme examples to make his point, or tells parables in which things are often the opposite of what we think they should be in order to force us to evaluate the depth of our belief, the depth of our commitment, the depth of our faith. And that seems to be what he’s doing here.
I believe Jesus is basically telling us: eyes forward!
There is a kind of danger in belonging to a community of faith that is rooted in historical events. And we are part of just such a tradition. We have sacred texts that tell us story after story after story, texts that show us the hand of God in the lives of real people. We have two millennia of history that is very well-known; a history intertwined with the history of Western Civilization. All of it is anchored in a person, a real person, a historical person, Jesus. He is the foundation upon which all of it rests.
It’s easy to simply keep looking backward, keep believing that our faith is all about stuff that happened long ago. Is the death and resurrection of Jesus just something in our rearview mirror — something that WAS? Or is Jesus someone who IS?
The church does have a past. Some of that past is good, and some isn’t. Some incredibly important things happened long ago, there’s no doubt about that. Jesus was a real person who lived in a particular time and place.
But faith — true faith, deep faith — is always forward looking. A life of faith is not about who we were yesterday. It’s not about the mistakes and sins we have made or the hurts that were inflicted on us or the troubles that have come our way. Faith is all about making honest assessments of who we are today and imagining who we want to be tomorrow. It’s about embracing a whole new way of thinking and seeing and acting. It’s about following: not someone who is BEHIND us, but rather following someone who is right in FRONT of us and WITHIN us. It is an invitation for us to love more and give more and be more.
We can’t do that if we are constantly stuck in the past, constantly clinging to things we need to let go of, constantly focusing only on what was and not on what can be. That’s the power of the resurrection: a power not simply on display in a story from long ago, but a power that can change us and transform us this very day, this very moment.
But it requires something from each of us: eyes forward!