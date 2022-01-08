Simeon (Luke 2.25-32) led a life of righteous devotion. Living in a land occupied by Rome and all of the hardships that imposed, Simeon stood firmly on the promises of God.
As a devout Jew, Simeon would have grown up on stories like the midwives facing down Pharaoh and on Moses demand to “let my people go.” Rome may have been as powerful in her day as Pharaoh was in his own day — but Rome’s power was as insignificant as Pharaoh’s in light of God’s will.
So it was with confidence and hope that Simeon went to the Temple each day to pray as he “waited for the consolation of Israel.” Luke tells us that Simeon’s life of devotion bore fruit. As Simeon persisted in prayer we are told that the Holy Spirit rested upon him and that he was filled with certainty that one day he would see the promised Messiah. Simeon experienced that promise fulfilled as he was led into the Temple to pray at precisely the moment the infant Jesus was brought into the Temple by Mary and Joseph.
As Luke tells us the stories of God’s promises fulfilled more than 2000 years ago, we need to keep telling the stories. Long before Simeon the midwives stood in awe of God. They knew that Pharaoh’s power was nothing against God’s promises. So they stood firm. Their stories are followed by “Moses and Gideon, Barack, Samson, Jephthah, David and Samuel and the prophets…” and so many who came after them “who through faith … won strength out of weakness” (Hebrews 11.32-34) and Simeon who held the infant Jesus in his arms.
It would have been so easy for Simeon and those great heroes of the faith who came before him to despair if they had put their faith in circumstances rather than in God. It would be so easy for us to despair if we put our faith in the evening news stories. It is so easy to be drawn into acting in ways intended to force God’s hand when we have no faith that God will act. It is so easy to look back on 2020 and 2021 and let them fill our hearts with dread for 2022 when we lose sight of the ways in which God is still and always at work in the world.
Since the 4th century Simeon’s song has been the evening prayer of the church, the nunc dimittis. Simeon’s prayer gives us a pattern for our own prayers at the end of the day. It teaches us to look back on the day to remember what God has revealed to us. It teaches us to see all that’s going on in the world in light of God’s promises, God’s work of preparation, Jesus’ work of reconciliation and redemption. Simeon’s prayer also reminds us to cultivate an awareness of and participation in what God is doing, and not let that awareness be overwhelmed by what Rome or Washington or Moscow or Beijing are doing.
“For mine eyes have seen thy salvation which you have prepared for all people” (Luke 2.29).