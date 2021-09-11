There have been seasons of my life when it felt like death was ever present. Like the three-year period when we grieved the death of two of my sister’s children and when death seemed ready to pounce on my brother who was diagnosed with a brain tumor and my mother with lung cancer.
Even when death didn’t actually appear, his presence was acutely felt.
Another season when death seemed ever present were the months and early years following 9/11. Fellow citizens who died in the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and Flight 93 were not my blood brothers and sisters but the relationship of citizen to citizen felt more intense, making their loss an offense to me, to us all.
This is another season when death seems too personal, too close. My father is presently under the care of a hospice team and for him death comes closer every day. Today, I feel again as though death hovers too close to us all.
In the last eighteen months we in the U.S. have born witness to the deaths of more than 650,000 fellow citizens from COVID. That is more than all who died in either the American Civil War (498,332) or World War II (405,309) — both traumas that left prominent scars on the body of our nation.
Unlike our experience of 9/11, there’s no sense that the loss of each individual is a loss to all of us. Today the fabric between citizen and citizen has been so frayed that one side refuses to take any of the necessary steps to serve either their own or the common good — vaccinations, masks, social distancing. The other side takes the necessary steps for their own and the common good, but are consumed by a fury that seems to take a perverted joy in the death of those who refused to be vaccinated, who courted disaster.
As we memorialize the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and grieve again that earlier season of death, I wonder if we will ever get back to a sense that we are in this life together. That we have a responsibility for one another. That we still have the opportunity to be e Pluribus Unum, one out of many. Unity does not require uniformity. We are actually stronger in our diversity. When we stop seeing one another as a threat, maybe we can all move from death into life.
I’m sick to death with being sick to death! With the poet John Donne I cry “[Death] why swell’st thou then”? And I hunger for the fulfillment of Jesus’ promise that he has conquered death and for the day when “Death, thou shalt die.”
In the meantime, can we find and nourish ways that help us to love one another into life, to walk before the Lord in the land of the living (Ps. 116.9) instead of contributing to the culture of death?