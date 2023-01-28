If you’ve ever disappointed someone, you know that it can be a difficult feeling to endure. Parents sometimes disappoint children and children sometimes disappoint parents. Friends often disappoint one another as do coworkers and neighbors and siblings.
And of course, spouses often do the same. Spouses who have declared their everlasting love, but who quickly find out just how difficult marriage can be. And when we disappoint someone, we often experience any one of several emotions: sadness, anger at ourselves, worry, pain and even frustration.
That last one is a tricky one, because it usually comes from a place of not knowing. We don’t know exactly what we did wrong, or how we could have handled things differently.
A black and white world is just easier to live in, right? Many of us go to work and want to know exactly what we need to do that day. We don’t want to be given some nebulous project that is due three months down the road. Many of us want our teachers to spell out for us exactly what the upcoming test will look like, rather than remain in the dark.
What we’re usually hoping for is an objective type of test: true/false, multiple choice and the like. We want one with “right” answers and “wrong” answers. Kids like to know exactly what kinds of behaviors will get them in trouble with their parents, so they can do their very best to avoid that trouble.
And with God do we want the exact same thing? It’s easier to see God as the one who simply makes the rules, right? Our faith tells us what to do or not do, what to believe or not believe. It tell us what behaviors will get us “in trouble” with God, and which ones will “earn” God’s praise. Oh, if it were that easy!
Now, in one sense, we have that very information. Jesus didn’t negate those things. He didn’t abolish the Mosaic Law that had shaped the behaviors and practices of the Chosen People for centuries. He fulfilled it.
He took those sacred teachings and “added” to them what was “missing.” He took those teachings and brought a fullness to them that seemingly hadn’t been there before. The thing he seems to have brought is on full display in the beautiful words we hear from the Gospel of Matthew, what we call the Beatitudes.
When we read those profound words, when we take them to heart, it seems clear that it’s not enough to just want God to tell us what to do or not to do.
Yes, we absolutely still need to know right from wrong, that goes without saying. We still need some guardrails by which to live to proverbially keep us from driving off the road. Faith is so much more than that.
The incredible thing is: once we start seeing as God sees, once we start allowing God to transform us into the people he created us to be and died for us to be, all those other things will take care of themselves. All those rules will become second nature to us. They will line up perfectly with the person each of us is.
That’s not easy. It requires a kind of openness, a kind of humility, a kind of willingness to not always have everything spelled out for us. It takes trust. It takes the kind of trust that moves us to give God permission to make of us what he wants. It gives him the okay to change us in whatever way he sees fit.
You know what? That could never make us a disappointment in God’s eyes. I guess we really are blessed.