A longtime tradition returns this year: Community Holy Week Services.
The 30-plus year tradition took a short break during the pandemic, but it is starting up again this year, and being hosted by First Baptist Church of Rome.
“It has happened for decades and decades,” said Keith Reaves, First Baptist’s Senior Associate/Minister of Worship. “It started as just the downtown churches, but has expanded, and now I think we have 10 or 12 area churches participating.”
Rev. David Brooks, Senior Pastor at First Baptist, is excited to participate in the event.
“I’m looking forward to sharing Holy Week services with members of our community beyond our First Baptist family,” he said. “This week unites us, in spite of any differences, as we come together and worship.”
Community Holy Week brings together churches to mark the death and resurrection of Jesus.
Services begin at noon on Monday, April 3 through Wednesday, April 5 in the sanctuary at First Baptist, and a light lunch will be served afterwards in the church’s fellowship hall.
Rev. Renee Meyer, pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church, will preach on Monday, April 3; Rev. David Boyd, associate rector of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, will preach on Tuesday, April 4; and Rev. Jacob Roberts, pastor of Second Avenue Baptist Church, will preach on Wednesday, April 5.
Special music will be provided each day as well, Reaves added.
There is a $5 suggested donation for the lunch. An offering for Good Neighbor Ministries also will be received each day.
Good Neighbor Ministries is a local organization that assists families and individuals dealing with financial emergencies, shut-off notices or other hardships. First Baptist is located at 100 East Fourth Avenue.