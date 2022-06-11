I remember those duck and cover drills that were a regular part of my school days when I was about the age of the Uvalde children who died last week. I also remember the bad dreams they spawned and I remember wondering what good my puny little desk would be against a force as strong as they said the nuclear bomb would be.
We had a saving grace, however, over today’s school children who regularly engage in active shooter drills in their classrooms. We were not faced with near nightly news spots filled with graphic images of panic and pain and loss of actual events we trained against. We weren’t regularly reminded about the horror of being trapped in a classroom with a young man equipped with an assault weapon that not only makes splinters out of schoolroom desks, but also mutilates children so badly that they cannot be identified except by DNA or a distinctive little pair of green high tops with a heart drawn on the toe.
One young survivor told a reporter last week about his fear of going back into the classroom. The fear he has is not that it might happen, but the certainty that it will happen again — and again and again.
In reflecting (as a Christian, as a pastor) on this plague on our society, I keep going back to Paul’s admonitions to the church in Corinth in answer to their question about whether or not they could eat meat purchased at the temple of Aphrodite. The concern was what message would it give to the community around them if it were known that they were eating meat sacrificed to idols.
Paul reasons that it is not a matter of who’s right or who’s wrong. It is, rather, a matter of love. Paul writes that, yes, he has the right to eat the meat but he will gladly give up that right, that freedom, for the sake of another’s well-being. Love must be the overriding concern of those of us who would, who say we do, follow Jesus. In his last, lengthy, conversation with his disciples in the Gospel of John the command to act out of love for one another is repeated again and again and again — even if doing so means personal sacrifice.
In the two decades from 2000 to 2020, 1,249 police officers have been killed in the line of duty; 7,075 military have died in the line of duty. In that same period 31,780 children have died by gun. Nearly four times as many children killed by guns than police and military killed in the line of duty. It ought to be, it is, an abomination.
Yes, the 2nd amendment is all about the right to bear arms. Whether you believe that right is reserved exclusively for state militia or for individuals, it has evolved in our present-day context to a nearly unrestrained right of an individual to bear arms of horrible power. When insisting upon that unrestrained right results day after day after day in a litany of active shooter incidents that kill our CHILDREN, it’s time to recognize that we, as a society, have made a decision to sacrifice our children in service and allegiance to an idol, the gun.
What are YOU going to do about it?