Bush Arbor Baptist Church, 3290 Black’s Bluff Road, has Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning service at 11 a.m. Pastor Buddy Carter and the members of Bush Arbor Baptist Church invite and welcome everyone to attend.
Community Chapel Baptist Church, 3773 Black’s Bluff Road, has Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 a.m. and evening worship at 6 p.m. On Wednesdays worship begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 706-291-9443.
Eden Valley Baptist Church, 4 Edenbury Court, has Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m. and Sunday evening worship at 6 p.m.
Pisgah Baptist Church, 5603 Alabama Highway, has Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10:50 a.m. On Wednesdays they offer 8:30 a.m. prayers and 7 p.m. Bible study and a youth meeting.
Silver Creek Presbyterian Church (USA), 6 Old Rockmart Road in Lindale, has worship service at 11 a.m. each Sunday, live-streamed on the church Facebook page and website. Scout Troop and Cub Pack 81 meet on Tuesday evenings. Presbyterian Women meet on the first Tuesday for Bible Study and the third Tuesday for fellowship and crafts. For more information call 706-346-7268 or visit SilverCreekPCUSA.org.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., meets for Holy Communion Sundays at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. A nursery is provided. For more information call 706-506-1241.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 911 N. Broad St., holds Saturday Vigil Masses at 4 p.m. in English; at our Trion Mission at 5:30 p.m. in Spanish; and at the church at 7:30 p.m. in Spanish. Sunday Masses in English are at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.; in Spanish at 12:30 and 2 p.m. Face masks strongly recommended. Masses in English and Spanish also available on the parish Facebook pages.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 101 E. Fourth Ave., offers 3 services each Sunday: Rite I at 8:30 a.m. in the chapel; Rite II at 10 a.m. in the nave; and Rite II in Spanish at noon in the chapel. A Celtic service is in the chapel on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. During Lent: Evening Prayer on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. in the chapel and Stations of the Cross on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. in the nave. For details call 706-291-9111 or visit StPetersRome.org
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Avenue, holds Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Those who prefer to worship virtually may find the link to the live-streamed service at WpcRome.org.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3000 Garden Lakes Blvd, will have Women’s Wednesday Morning Bible Study weekly at 10 a.m. in the community room. For additional information contact (706) 232-7257 or visit Facebook.com/romehtlc.net
Church Calendar is published every weekend. To have your church’s regular meetings included, email the information to romenewstribune@RN-T.com with “Church Calendar” in the subject line.
SEND IN YOUR PHOTOS If you would like to submit a photo of activities at your church for publication in the Rome News-Tribune, please email your photo to romenewstribune@RN-T.com.