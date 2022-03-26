We all disappoint one another. Oh, not all the time of course but we manage to many, many times over a lifetime.
We disappoint each other in what we do or don’t do, say or don’t say. We make choices that often cause others sorrow or pain or grief. Sometimes we do things that make others worry that we’re making a huge mistake.
We often live our lives in ways quite different from how others wish we would live them. All of us sometimes do things that hurt friends, family members, co-workers and even and strangers.
For example, when children are, well, just that, children, they usually disappoint their moms and dads in relatively small ways. These sorts of disappointments don’t usually last that long in most cases. But then they become adults they make choices that truly determine the kinds of people they want to be. These are choices they consciously make as they navigate the challenging waters of adulthood. These are the ones that can really be distressing for parents — the decisions that shape the future of their sons and daughters.
It’s tough for parents to see their kids not grow up to be exactly like them. It’s difficult to watch them make their own way in this world and make their own choices.
This theme is highlighted in the story of the Prodigal Son in Scripture. Think about the father in the story, especially if you are a parent who struggles with the choices your son or daughter has made. As you may recall, the younger son spends his inheritance carelessly and then slinks home penniless and sorrowful. When the son comes back and expresses his sorrow, it seems as though the dad cuts him off. The reason is simple: the forgiveness he extends to his son has nothing to do with what the son says or doesn’t say, what the son does or doesn’t do. His dad forgave him the minute the son took his inheritance and went out on his own.
The forgiveness came the instant the son had hurt the dad, and was not at all dependent on the son. He was forgiven by the dad either way — whether he came home or not, whether he recognized his mistakes or not. None of those things mattered, his dad forgave him completely. The forgiveness was there all along.
We all can learn something from that.
Think about the people who have wronged us, or hurt us, worried us, or disappointed us. Parents think about the time you’ve struggled with choices your children have made. In many cases there probably isn’t anything the kids need to actually be forgiven for, the hurt often still remains.
And that means WE need to be willing to forgive. We need to be willing to let things go, not just for actual wrongs, but perceived ones as well. We need to forgive the hard feelings and disappointments that often keep us from treating our adult children as we should.
Can we be like the father in the parable? Can we forgive and let things go?
That’s the challenge. That’s what true forgiveness is. That’s what a loving heart does.
God rejoices not just when people want to be forgiven, not just when people recognize the mistakes they have made or the hurt they have caused, but also every single time we freely choose to forgive.