I love the song “It’s the most wonderful time of the year.” For it is that time we celebrate that Christ came into this world to redeem mankind of sin, and set us on the path of righteousness.
Christmas means God (as Jesus Christ) massed Himself in flesh, came to this earth and dwelt among us and did what only He could do. He sacrificed his life and died to redeem us of our sins that we might have life, life abundant, and life everlasting.
Be mindful, we cannot work our way, pay our way or be good enough. Our salvation is a gift from God if we only believe in Him.
“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ: According as he hath chosen us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before him in love” (Ephesians 1:3-4).
Can you imagine how good and how loving God is to us if we have indeed professed Jesus as Lord and Savior? It was not our act but what He had already predestined for us before He brought us into this world to live for Him and to Glorify His name. All He asks of us is that we simply love Him with all our heart, soul, and mind and love our neighbor as we love ourselves. He sums this up with one sentence.
“Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God” (Matthew 5:8).
Unfortunately, it seems that many hearts are not pure. Moral and ethical crisis are sweeping our nations in the Family, Politics, Religion, Technology, and the list goes on. Have we become a generation that does not know right from wrong or simply does not care? No absolutes.
Morals are determined by the situation. What is right for one situation may be wrong at another time. Today, our ethics and morals seem not to be based on Jerusalem; rather, they, seemingly, are based on Sodom and Gomorrah. However, the good news is that we can change.
If we as the church would dedicate ourselves to being light in darkness, salt of the earth, and having pure hearts, we could change the world. Be mindful the church with Jesus is the most powerful force on the planet.
It is Christmas time and the love of Christ brings Holiness to us. Remember the famous commercial a few years back: “Plop, Plop, fizz, fizz, oh, what a relief it is.” The commercial advertised Alka-Seltzer — a medicine for upset stomachs. You dropped two tablets in water, and it became like a volcano in the glass. When people accept Christ as Savior, God drops the Holy Spirit unto our nature. The Spirit brings about a change for upset lives, upset minds, and upset circumstances. God did that so we would discover, ”Oh, what a relief He is.”
Now is the time our youth needs to see purity in us. God wants Holiness; He is a Holy God.
He told Moses the ground you stand on is Holy Ground. When he shows up in you, He is the Holy Ghost. His Church building is a Holy Tabernacle. The utensils in the church are called Holy Vessels. When we partake of His Supper, we call it Holy Communion. When we read his word, we are reading the Holy Book. When we get to Heaven, we will be around his throne crying: Holy, Holy, Holy. God wants us to live Holy lives, pure in heart. That will, indeed, render a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.