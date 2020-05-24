The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published guidance Friday to help prevent exposures to COVID-19 in facilities used by communities of faith.
Information, including a tool kit for implementing procedures to keep staff and attendees as healthy as possible, is available at CDC.gov/coronavirus.
According to the CDC:
Gathering together for worship is at the heart of many faith traditions. Because there are several published reports of COVID-19 outbreaks sparked by large gatherings, both non-religious and religious in nature, the recommendations released today will help guide faith communities while respecting their fundamental right to gather for worship.
Implementation should be guided by what is feasible, practical, and consistent with the needs and religious beliefs of each community.
Decisions and strategies on reopening are implemented at the state, tribal, local, and territorial levels based on their phased reopening plan. Each locale is different, and individual jurisdictions have the authority and local public health data and information needed to protect their communities without discrimination against religion.