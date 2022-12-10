In January of 1933, after years of failure by various governments in Germany to solve the problems of economic depression and mass unemployment, Adolph Hitler was declared to be chancellor. Hitler was adept at stoking the fears of the people and that fear led to to a fatal error — the error of believing that granting absolute power to ANY individual is the right course to rescue the nation.
As Hitler consolidated his power, more and more rights of the people were eroded: people could be imprisoned without trial, private residences could be searched without warrants, property could be seized without due process, censorship was the order of the day, the right to free assembly became non-existent.
The state sought and received the support of leaders of the German church in their efforts to consolidate power. One of the images of the Nazi dominated German church was a cross with the swastika imposed over it, indicating a church subordinate to the state.
Not all church leaders acquiesced, however, and pastors Hans Asmussen, Karl Koch, Karl Iraruer, and Martin Niemoller, as well as theologian Karl Barth opposed the church’s captivity to National Socialism. They called for a gathering of representatives of Lutheran, Reformed and United Churches in the Gemarke Church, Barmen May 29-31, 1934. Among those gathered were ordained ministers, church members and university professors.
The purpose of the gathering was to discuss a declaration in opposition to the church’s accommodation to the state. The result was a document known today as The Theological Declaration of Barmen. The declaration proclaims that “Jesus Christ…is the one Word of God which we have to…trust and obey…” The church does not rely upon any other source than Jesus Christ for her life and work.
Throughout the course of history many states have attempted to co-opt the church for purposes of the state. Where the church capitulates to the power of the state it is an apostate church. Christ is and always shall be Head of the Church, Christ alone.
Current efforts to co-opt the church in the United States to the power of the state should set off all our alarm bells. Our own representative, Marjorie Taylor Greene, has publicly stated that “We need to be the party of nationalism and I’m a Christian, and I say it proudly, we should be Christian nationalists.”
Ms. Greene has been duly elected to serve as the representative of this district. It is now up to us, her constituents to resist any and all efforts by Ms. Greene or any in her party or any other party to co-opt the church to consolidate political power. The church must never be in service to the state.
The Theological Declaration of Barmen is essential reading for us today. It is a sobering reminder of the severe dangers to both church and state when the church is (whether voluntarily or not) in service to the state.
Historic information from: The Church’s Confessions Under Hitler, by Arthur C. Cochrane, pp.237-242. Philadelphia: Westminster Press, 1962.