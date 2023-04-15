Paul had a parishioner come up to him and ask him why was it such big deal to attend meals where meat that has been offered up to an idol was served (apparently the pagan temple butcher shop was the place to get the highest quality meats in town). Paul answered that technically nothing happened to the meat from the pagan butcher shop.
“It’s just like any other meat. I know that, you know that. But knowing isn’t everything. And God doesn’t grade us on our diet. BUT, God does care when we use our freedoms carelessly in a way that makes others vulnerable.” (Read The Message translation of 1 Corinthians 8.)
The U.S. is arguably the most free country in the world and we are using those freedoms so carelessly that others are vulnerable. In almost every mass shooting in the past conservative religious leaders have doubled down on their commitment to gun culture, insisting that gun ownership is a God given right. The very idea of any kind of “ban” on guns is anathema. NO GUN BANS is their mantra.
And yet, those who stand firm against gun bans sing long and loud about the need for book bans. We need to ban books that might sully the ears and minds of our youth. The irony here is massive when you read the books on ban lists.
Writing in a series of articles in the Boston Gazette in 1787, John Adams noted that our founding fathers were greatly concerned about the tyranny of the state and also the tyranny of the church. And, he noted, the concern is greater when those two tyrannies joined hands. Adams noted that history bears witness to evidence that one of the most productive ways to maintain tyrannical control over people is to “employ ascendancy over the consciences of the people, in impressing on their minds a blind, implicit obedience to civil magistrate. Thus, as long as the confederacy [of tyranny between church and state] lasted, and the people were held in ignorance, liberty, and with her, knowledge and virtue too, seem to have deserted the earth, and one age of darkness succeeded another.”
The plan to build defenses against such tyranny: Education. Adams wrote that those building the foundation of our Republic were men who were intimately familiar with the “historians, orators, poets, and philosophers of Greece and Rome.” And they saw “that popular powers must be placed as a guard…to the power of the monarch and priest, in every government” to keep such tyranny at bay.
Adams goes on to note that liberty cannot be preserved without an educated populace. “The preservation of the means of knowledge…is of more importance to the public than all the property of all the rich men in the country.” And so care was taken to insure that the means of information sharing (the printing press) was encouraged, and cheap and safe for “any person to communicate his thoughts to the public. And you, Messieurs printers, whatever the tyrants of the earth may say of your paper, have done important service to your country by your readiness and freedom in publishing the speculations of the curious.”
Banning books and restricting learning is far more dangerous to freedom than anything else. Our founding fathers knew that well.