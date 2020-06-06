It has never been about black or white. It’s about red.
The words in black on the white paper are not His words, although He did inspire them. No, what He said is written in red. And if we study, practice, and begin to live out those words written in red, there will be no issues between black and white.
Written in red, Jesus said, “So now I am giving you a new commandment: Love each other. Just as I have loved you, you should love each other. Your love for one another will prove to the world that you are my disciples.” (John 13.34-35)
Also written in red, Jesus said, “This is my commandment: Love each other in the same way I have loved you. There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends…This is my command: Love each other. (John 15.12-13 & 17)
John, Jesus’s earthly best friend, continued this theme of love in his writings. Although his words aren’t written in red, they mirror the profound teachings of our Savior. If practiced, just like with the words written in red, there will be no issues between black and white.
“We love each other because he loved us first. If someone says, “I love God,” but hates a fellow believer, that person is a liar; for if we don’t love people we can see, how can we love God, whom we cannot see? And he has given us this command: Those who love God must also love their fellow believers.” (I John 4.19-21)
So why is red so important today? If I’ve been bought by the blood that flowed red, my life should never be about black or white. My life should be about living and loving like Jesus. My life should be about loving others in the way Jesus loves me. My life should be laid down every day out of consideration for family, friends, and neighbors. I love others because Jesus first loved me. My life should be a continual offering of this extraordinary love: a sweet-smelling aroma and a living sacrifice. When my life is about Jesus, I do as He did.
As one covered in red, I’m not about pushing a black agenda or a white agenda, I’m sold out to pushing a red agenda. An agenda that allows others to live the abundant life Jesus died to give those who are covered by the red blood that flowed onto the cross.
If I do not love those who are the offspring of God, those made in His image, I cannot love God. We all need to think on this for a moment.
Once I’m covered in red, I live so that Jesus is seen when others look at me. So that through my life His love is spread. So that hope is given to the world.
Are you living as one who is white? Are you living as one who is black? Or, are you living as one who is covered in red?